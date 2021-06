SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a second house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, fire officials said it was in the 200 block of South Paula Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the house. They were able to get the fire put out.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This fire was reported when crews were wrapping up another house fire on Enterprise Drive.