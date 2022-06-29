SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 30 firefighters were needed in Springfield to extinguish a fire that broke out in mixed-occupancy building on Wednesday.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive at 2936 South MacArthur Boulevard at 12:44 p.m. They reported that the rear of the building was fully engulfed in flames and two occupants had been removed from the building. Due to a language barrier, however, it was unknown if all occupants were accounted for.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and upgraded the fire to a two-alarm response. They made an aggressive attack inside to keep the fire from spreading and searched both floors for any remaining occupants; none were found. The two that were earlier removed from the building were treated by paramedics on the scene.

36 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze, which was contained to the second floor of the building. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.