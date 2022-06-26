SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to an auto shop on Friday after a fire broke out on a closet.

The fire happened at Sports & Imports Affordable Care Care at 704 South Dirksen Parkway. Chief Brandon Blough said that a mechanic was at the shop when he smelled and saw smoke. The mechanic found a fire inside a closet, grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried putting it out, but was unable to. The mechanic escaped the building unhurt and called 9-1-1.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had become larger and spread to the front side of the building. It took them about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which was determined to be electrical.

Blough said the auto shop suffered moderate fire damage as well as smoke and water damage. Despite this, the business vowed on Facebook that it would be open on Monday.