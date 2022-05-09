SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighter Adam Riplinger was assigned to work on Mother’s Day on Sunday when he was sent out on a rescue. No, it was not a fire that he was specifically tending to, but rather a call to save six ducklings, who were found chirping under a manhole cover.

His team went out to Sixth Street, near County Market, to reunite the ducklings with their mother.

Riplinger said that although it is not uncommon for firefighters to receive such a call, it was his first time personally rescuing baby ducklings while on the job.