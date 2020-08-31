Springfield firefighter makes American Lung Association calendar

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield firefighter Justin Stewart can now add making an appearance in a calendar to his resume now.

That’s after the American Lung Association decided to launch a new calendar aimed at expanding fundraising efforts.

Stewart was one of hundreds of Central Illinois firefighters who raced “hundreds of stairs in full gear weighing over 45 pounds during the… Fight For Air Climb at Wyndham Springfield City Centre,” according to a release from the ALA.

That’s how made the 2021 Fight for Air Climb Firefighter Calendar, which features pictures of firefighters participating in the climb from all over the country.

Over six years of participating in the climb, Stewart raised more than $6,00, the ALA said.

“I climbed the Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb every year to raise awareness of lung disease, which a lot of firefighters suffer from after years of inhaling smoke fighting fires,” Stewart said. “I’m grateful that the Lung Association’s calendar raises money to help support firefighters’ lung health.”

According to the ALA, respiratory diseases continue to be a “significant” health issue for firefighters and emergency responders.

“…exposure to gases, chemicals and smoke in the line of duty… may result in the development of chronic issues, including lingering cough, hoarseness, asthma, and allergies and in more extreme cases, lung or bronchial cancer,” the association notes. “One of the many pollutants found in smoke is particle pollution, which is a mix of tiny solid and liquid particles suspended in air so small that they enter and lodge deep in the lungs. Firefighters can inhale smoke and a wide range of chemicals that may be present in a burning building.”

The calendar includes fire-safety tips and statistics on how fires affect the lungs and tips for how to train for the next Fight For Air Climb.

For more information about the Fight For Air Firefighter Calendar visit Lung.org/calendar.