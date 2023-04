SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon Blough has issued a statement warning of a gas leak in Springfield.

Blough said there is a significant gas leak at 4th and Madison Streets. All vehicular traffic is requested to stay away from the area.

As of 11: 15 a.m. today, Blough said the leak has been contained, but that there will be officials on scene for the next few hours.