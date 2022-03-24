SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield fire truck was one of two vehicles that were involved in a traffic collision Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said Engine 4 hit an SUV at the intersection of Cook Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the firefighters on Engine 4 were hurt, but the front of truck was damaged in the collision. Blough described the damage as “significant.”

The driver of the SUV was ticketed for ignoring a traffic signal.