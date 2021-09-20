Springfield Fire thank agencies that helped find arson suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are thanking agencies that helped find a Springfield man accused of setting multiple fires in the area.

In a Facebook post, Springfield firefighters said they investigated a series of “intentionally lit fires.” Those fires took place between January and April at an occupied apartment building as well as two houses.

The investigation led to 28-year-old Andy Broyles being arrested. There were multiple aggravated arson charges filed against him.

“Without the cooperative efforts of all of the agencies that participated, this series of life-threatening fires may have gone unsolved,” said fire officials. Those agencies included Illinois State Police, Illinois State Fire Marshal, Springfield Police as well as other police and sheriff’s offices.

