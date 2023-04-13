SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters are crediting lucky timing with saving a Springfield family from tragedy.

Chief Brandon Blough said department inspectors arrived at a home on Briarcliff Drive on Wednesday to inspect a new solar array, only to discover the home’s smoke alarms were going off. The homeowner, as it turned out, had left food on the stove and locked herself outside when she went into the yard to do some gardening. The food started to burn, generating heavy smoke, all while two children were sleeping on the second floor.

The inspectors were able to gain entry to the home and evacuated the children while extinguishing the burning food. A truck company was then called out to ventilate the home.

Blough said that several things went right during this situation, namely the presence of smoke detectors. The homeowner said she had just installed them the previous week and it was these detectors that alerted the inspectors, arriving at the opportune moment, to the danger.

“It was ‘luck’ or ‘fortune’ that the inspectors arrived at the time that they did,” Blough said. “Had they been earlier or later we may have had a different outcome, with the possibility of a kitchen fire with children inside.”

Blough added that this is just another reminder of how important it is to have working smoke detectors inside a home. They should be tested regularly and, if necessary, replaced with a new sealed smoke detector that will last for 10 years.