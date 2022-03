SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called Monday evening to battle a structure fire.

The fire happened in the 2500 block of Empowerment Road. The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said via Facebook that the person who called 911 reported a dryer had caught fire inside a three-story building.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the rear of the building and on the third flood. The fire was reported out just after 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.