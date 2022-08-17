SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield responded to and extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at 419 North 16th Street at 6:37 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the house’s side porch, which subsequently spread to a bathroom. They were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

All occupants were outside by the time firefighters arrived. A woman was treated on the scene for breathing difficulties, but she was not taken to the hospital. No one else needed medical attention.