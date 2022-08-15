SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning and rescued a puppy that couldn’t get out on its own.

The fire happened near Sixth and Garfield Streets at 4 a.m. Firefighters said a smoke detector alerted the family living there to the fire and they were able to get out safely. However, a puppy was trapped in a cage in the house’s basement, which is where the fire had started. Firefighters went there, freed the puppy from the cage and quickly extinguished the fire.

The puppy was administered oxygen and seemed to be ok. No one else needed medical attention.