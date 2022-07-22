SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire officials said no one was hurt after a fire Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, officials stated crews were called to a house near Ledlie and Yates avenues around 3 p.m. Friday. When they got there, they found fire coming from the front and side windows.

There was extensive damage to the front livingroom as well as heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

There was one person living at the house. They are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.