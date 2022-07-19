SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department has released new information about a fire it responded to Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 5th and Cedar Streets for a report of a house on fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames showing from the windows. Firefighters made entry to attack the fire and search for victims; none were found. They were able to extinguish the fire in 45 minutes, but remained on the scene after to complete overhaul.





Photos courtesy of Chief Brandon Blough.

A firefighter reported a minor injury after operations were complete, but he did not need treatment and returned to work. No one else was hurt.

Fire safety investigators were called to the scene and began an investigation into the fire. The cause has not been determined yet.