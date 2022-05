SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to a garage fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened at 1821 Holmes Avenue. Police officers officers discovered the garage at that address was on fire around 3:40 a.m. and reported the fire to Dispatch. Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to contain the fire to the garage before extinguishing it.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.