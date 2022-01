SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters believe that a small dog was killed in a house fire that happened Monday afternoon.

The fire happened on Melrose Street near South 16th Street around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire at the back of the house and were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes. The house was damaged severely enough to displace the two occupants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one else was hurt.