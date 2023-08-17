SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is getting $460,000 in federal money to improve their services.

The money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Officials said the money will fund new equipment that will improve the department’s ability to fight fires and emergencies involving hazardous materials and natural disasters.

That equipment includes 42 air packs with 5500 psi air bottles, granting up to 85 minutes of oxygen in a fire. The department will also be replacing its current fill station for self-contained breathing apparatuses with a new one.

“We are extremely grateful to FEMA for recognizing the importance of equipping our firefighters with the tools they need to effectively and safely respond to emergencies,” Springfield Fire Chief Ed Canny said in a statement. “This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to protect lives and property, and we are excited to put this funding to good use.”