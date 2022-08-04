SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of.

The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the texts people are receiving should be considered malicious.

Blough urged people to ignore and/or block these texts and to avoid clicking on links or calling the numbers associated. He also apologized for any inconvenience people are experiencing as a result of this scam.