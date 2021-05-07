Springfield Fire Department to start fire hydrant testing on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department will start their fire hydrant testing on Monday.

In a news release, fire officials said this annual testing is expected to run through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.. This testing “is essential to ensure fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes,” officials said.

During this testing period, those who live in the area could experience discolored water. Officials said if this happens, you can run cold water through the tap until the water becomes clear. “Clothes washing should be delayed until the tap water runs clear to avoid discoloration,” said officials. They continued to say that in most instances, it takes around five minutes for the water to run clear.

Those with further questions regarding hydrant testing are asked to call Springfield Fire at (217) 788-8474. City Water, Light and Power customers can call Water Dispatch at (217) 789-2323, ext. 2 if discoloration continues.