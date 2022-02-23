SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were busy early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said that just after 1 a.m., a fire started in the basement of the Wyndham Hotel. No one was hurt, though there was around $40,000 worth of property damage. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Firefighters also responded to a fire near Victoria Drive and Mill Bank Lane at around 8 a.m. When they got there, they saw smoke coming from the building.

It took 20 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control, and 30 minutes to put it out completely.

Investigators determined that the fire started because of accidental equipment failure in the kitchen.

Although there were people home at the time of the fire, no one was hurt.