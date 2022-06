SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department was called into action Sunday morning due to a garage fire near the interstate.

Officials said that crews arrived on the scene, which was off South Grand Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. as heavy smoke filled the sky.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, however, the two-car garage was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.