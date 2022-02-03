Springfield Fire battles two house fires

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters braved the winter weather conditions when they battled two house fires early Thursday morning.

Both fires started in the fire place and spread to other parts of the houses.

The first fire happened at 12:45 a.m. in the area of Laurel and 16th Streets. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of the house and were able to contain the fire to the living room and attic before extinguishing it. Crews remained on the scene for overhaul before returning to service around 2:30 a.m.

30 minutes later, another house fire was reported in the area of Laurel and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the house and found fire had spread to the walls. The fire was contained to the exterior of the house behind the fire place before being extinguished. Crews performed overhaul before returning to service around 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported.