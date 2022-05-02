SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire said damage is limited after a clothes dryer caught fire at a laundromat on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. at Craven’s Laundromat in the 500 block of North Grand Avenue. An employee tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but was unable to and called the Fire Department. Responding firefighters shut off gas and electricity to the dryer and were able to extinguish the fire.

The dryer that caught fire was destroyed and the dryers adjacent to it suffered minor damage. The wall above the dryer that burned was also damaged. The laundromat was able to reopen shortly after firefighters ventilated smoke from the building. No one was hurt.