SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Monday morning on Peoria Road.

Fire officials said the department was called in to a garage fire near an unattached house at 3 a.m. The garage was destroyed, but the house was only minorly damaged.

At the time of the fire there were people inside the house who were evacuated by Springfield Fire and Springfield Police. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.