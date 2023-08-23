PAWNEE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield FBI set off several homemade explosives Wednesday as part of a workshop making sure law enforcement, first responders and others are aware of the chemicals used to make them.

“We teach them a classroom portion on the dangers of mixing chemicals,” Rick Box, the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) coordinator for the Springfield FBI, said. “Then we bring them out to the range, we mix the chemicals together and show them what they can do.”

Box said showing what actually happens when the devices explode can be a much bigger benefit than a class alone.

“Whenever you actually see the devices go off and you feel the explosion, that’s a better learning point for me rather than listening to me in the classroom talk all day,” Box said. “I would rather see somebody feel the explosion, see the heat, feel the heat. I think it’s better for them, [a] better teaching point.”

The workshop is meant to better prepare law enforcement, first responders and other agencies on what to do if they encounter an improvised explosive device out in the field.

“We hope that if they do enter into a house and they see certain components that it’ll strike their memory, and they’ll pick up the phone and give us a call so we can figure out, ‘Hey, this does look like this type of device they’re trying to prepare,’” Box said.

The Springfield FBI says about 88 percent of their investigations involve bombs or improvised explosive devices. The agency is also warning people what to do if they ever encounter one.

“Please back away from it immediately,” Box said. “Try to clear the area, contact the FBI or local law enforcement and we’ll come in and handle it. There’s no need to put any hands on anything.”

This isn’t the only workshop the Springfield FBI had. They will have another round of training on Thursday.