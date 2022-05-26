SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield drivers had the opportunity to take advantage of cheaper gas on Thursday when a local station lowered the price of of gas more than $2 per gallon.

The line of cars stretched around the block and for several football field lengths away from the Moto Mart located at 610 South Grand Avenue. The group Americans for Prosperity paid to reduce the price from $4.69 per gallon to $2.38 per gallon. $2.38 because that was the national average cost of a gallon of gas on the day President Biden took office.

People we talked to at the pump said the money they saved was a nice bit of relief.

“Oh, my God. It’s a huge difference,” Sherry Jefferson of Springfield said. “I mean, gas is at $2.38. It’s like it was almost 30 years ago. And that’s a big, huge difference on the pocketbook.”

The rise in price gasses can be attributed to a number of things, largely the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the political motives behind this effort did not deter the people of Springfield from coming out and capitalizing on this opportunity to save some money before Memorial Day.