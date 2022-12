SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to downtown Springfield Saturday night. To accommodate the event, some roads are closed starting from afternoon.

Jefferson between 7th and 9th Street in Springfield has been closed since 3 p.m. for staging. The remainder of the route will be closed at 5 p.m.

The downtown parade will leave the Horace Mann parking lot at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Downtown Springfield 2022 Holiday Walks.