SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers appear unlikely to tackle a controversial debate over one of the most personal decisions a young girl could face: whether or not girls 17 and under should have to tell their parents they're seeking an abortion.

Bills filed in the House and Senate would repeal a provision in current state law that requires girls to notify their parents of an abortion, but the proposals never cleared the committee level. Currently, the state requires the physician who is caring for the patient to notify at least one parent, grandparent, step-parent living in the home, or legal guardian of the minor 48 hours prior to the procedure.