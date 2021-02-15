Springfield District 186 schools go remote for Tuesday instruction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield District 186 schools will have remote instruction on Tuesday because of the inclement weather.

In a news release, officials said there will be no in-person learning for A-day learners. It will be a remote learning day, not an emergency snow day, they stated.

“Remote attendance will be taken and students will be expected to engage in synchronous and/or asynchronous learning, as assigned.”

Additionally, SCOPE child care will be closed.

Meals will be served remotely from 7-11 a.m. at Springfield High, Southeast High and Lanphier High Schools. They will also be served at Franklin and Washington Middle Schools.