Springfield District 186 schools go remote for Tuesday instruction

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield District 186 schools will have remote instruction on Tuesday because of the inclement weather.

In a news release, officials said there will be no in-person learning for A-day learners. It will be a remote learning day, not an emergency snow day, they stated.

“Remote attendance will be taken and students will be expected to engage in synchronous and/or asynchronous learning, as assigned.”

Additionally, SCOPE child care will be closed.

Meals will be served remotely from 7-11 a.m. at Springfield High, Southeast High and Lanphier High Schools. They will also be served at Franklin and Washington Middle Schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story