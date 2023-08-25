SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s City, Water, Light, & Power (CWLP) wants to build a new facility, but the proposal is attracting criticism for being close to the site of a potential monument remembering the city’s 1908 race riot.

The power company plans to put their maintenance and equipment facility on the east side of the city’s railroad tracks. CWLP needs to redesign the area due to a railroad project reducing their land, but on the west side of the tracks is where a monument could be coming to memorialize the riot.

The idea is drawing major criticism from the group behind getting the monument built. Teresa, Haley, the president of the NAACP Springfield branch, said the facility would block the visibility of the monument.

“When you go and say that we’re going to put city garages on the opposite side of a race riot monument — a national monument — it’s disrespectful,” Haley said. “It’s a slap in the face to the black community and anyone who has fought so hard to bring that national monument here.”

WCIA reached out to CWLP for comment. They responded in an email, “We are currently looking at options for a new configuration of the planned location of the water department’s maintenance & equipment building for the site.”