SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois college is getting half a million dollars toward a new program.

The money will go to the diesel technology program at Lincoln Land Community College. Students learn topics like the electronic systems and engines of large machinery like farming equipment. The program’s director said the money will let them buy more equipment and training aids.

Freshman student John Tuxhorn said the money will be a big help.

“It’ll give us more tools to work on the machines because right now we’re kind of limited on what we have,” he said. “So it’ll hopefully expand everything that we have, where everyone will have their own thing to use instead of having to share with 20 different kids. So hopefully we’ve got a lot more to work on.”

The school got the money from the Roland Machinery Company of Springfield. They named the lab and classroom in honor of the Roland family.