SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Clinic is set to break ground this week on a new, state-of-the-art building for pediatric care.

The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, starting a two-year construction project. When finished, the facility will have 40,000 square feet with 60 exam rooms, on-site labs and radiology treatment and an urgent care center that provides walk-in service to children when they need it.

The clinic hopes the new facility will provide a unique, child-focused patient experience and improve patient access to important pediatric health care services.

“Parents rely on high-quality care from our provider teams delivered with an exceptional patient experience from start to finish,” said Dr. Purvi Bhandari, chair of the Springfield Clinic Pediatrics Department. “We are excited to break ground on a facility that will have these services in a spacious and modern design well-suited for pediatric patients and their families for generations to come.”

The building will be located at 3500 Conifer Drive.