SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Clinic announced Monday that it has committed to be the official health and performance partner of Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe in Springfield.

One of Illinois’s largest multi-specialty medical clinics, Springfield Clinic officials said they will financially support the initial development of the complex. They said they will also commit significant on-site medical resources the entire community can access once the facility is operational.

“We’re deeply committed to redefining the future of health care in our communities, so our support for this project goes far beyond dollars and cents,” said Cal Thomas, Springfield Clinic Chief Development Officer. “We see it as our opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind destination for performance and wellness that this region has never seen.

Thomas added: “This comprehensive center for competition and health will bring new opportunities for our patients to be active and thrive while also creating an economic development platform that will grow Springfield and the surrounding area into the future.”

Once complete, officials said the 95-acre facility will become the region’s premier multi-use sports complex, including a 200,000-square-foot air-supported dome allowing for year-round use of six indoor basketball courts, a dozen volleyball courts and an artificial turf field convertible from a full soccer field to two youth baseball fields.

Officials said the facility will also include eight synthetic turf multi-purpose fields. It is expected to bring 250,000 visitors each year to the City of Springfield and tens of millions of dollars in additional annual revenue.

“Scheels is excited to be a part of bringing the Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe to Springfield, and even more excited about the positive impact the development will have for the future of youth sports and athletes in the community,” said Scheels CEO Steve M. Scheel.

Springfield Clinic said they plan to invest millions into the project over the next two decades. Initial services will include athletic trainers, physical therapy, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and general wellness all being carried out at two new on-site Springfield Clinic facilities to support its role at the complex. These include:

An innovative sports medicine rehab facility connected to the Dome to support both competitive and casual athletes

A state-of-the-art walk-in clinic where patients will be able to receive services ranging from urgent care to specialty care

The Dome exterior rendering, Courtesy: Springfield Clinic

“This investment by Springfield Clinic is a game-changing development for this project,” said Ryan McCrady, Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance CEO. “It’s a shining example of the strong sense of community that Springfield has always had, and I hope it encourages other homegrown organizations and businesses to get behind this effort that we will all benefit from.”

For 80 years, Springfield Clinic said they have been committed to providing exceptional care to athletes and patients throughout the region.

“Everyone is an athlete, whether you play under Friday night lights, or walk the trails on Sunday morning,” said Springfield Clinic Sports Medicine’s Diane Hillard-Sembell, MD. “We dedicate our careers to keeping all patients in top performance and are incredibly excited to help countless local and visiting athletes reach their potential at Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe.”

Officials said the sports complex will host year-round athletic events and existing local athletic teams for both practice and competition.