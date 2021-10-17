Springfield Clinic alerts patients about upcoming split with Blue Cross Blue Shield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In one month, Springfield Clinic will not be an in-network provider for those with Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance.

A months long contact battle is approaching that final deadline on November 17th. Springfield Clinic sent a letter to patients reminding them of the change in coverage.

The letter, which was sent to over 100,000 patients that fall under Blue Cross Blue Shield Coverage, said it was “unimaginable” that the insurance provider would kick the clinic out of its network.

“The relationships we have with our patients matter,” Springfield Clinic’s letter read. “And our commitment to serving you and our community is absolute. We share your frustrations that you Springfield Clinic Providers will be out-of-network as a result of the decision made by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to terminate Springfield Clinic as an in-network provider in you PPO plan.”

Patients are now having to choose between finding new providers or paying much higher rates for Springfield Clinic as an out of network provider.

Springfield Clinic has 90 locations across central and southern Illinois. The contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield has been going on for months, with patients first getting word of the November 17th deadline back in June.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has not returned a request for comment on the contract negotiations or the letter sent to patients.