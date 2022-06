SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning.

The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters to assess the damage.

The church held its Sunday mass as planned, but in the Fellowship Hall. Worshipers were not allowed into the sanctuary.