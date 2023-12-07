SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital will host Santa’s Workshop, a free gift shop for young patients spending Christmas in the hospital.

Free Christmas gifts can be picked out by the parents of the patients. Unopened toy donations for Santa’s Workshop can be dropped off in the hospital lobby, given through an Amazon Wish List, or mailed to “ATTN: Lisa Walter.”

Santa’s Workshop is sponsored by Michael McGraw and the McGraw family, who donated the funds necessary to get the shop up and running.

“Spending Christmas away from home can be stressful for children, but we want them to know that no matter where they are, Santa and Christmas joy will find them,” Michael McGraw said. “Having a child in the hospital over Christmas can be hard on the parents, too, which is why we want them to focus on their child getting better, not on the added stress of holiday shopping.”

“We are so grateful for Michael McGraw and the McGraw family, volunteers and colleagues, and all who donate toys throughout the year,” said Hannah Hahn, HSHS St. John’s Foundation annual gift officer.

Hospital officials provided a full list of requested toys and items:

Adult coloring books

Colored pencils

Coloring books

Markers

Crayons

Bluey toys

Play-Doh

Baby dolls

$10 Gift cards for teens

$10 Target/Walmart gift cards

Lego kits

Games: Guess Who, Bop-It, Jenga, Uno

Peppa Pig toys

Action figures

Craft kits

Farm animal toys

Barbies

Rattles

Light up/musical toys

Shape sorters

Mega blocks

Baby/toddler toys

Paw Patrol toys

Magnetic blocks

Race cars

Superhero toys

Dinosaur toys

PJ Mask toys

Stuffed animals

Slime kits

For more information about HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, visit sjchildrens.org.