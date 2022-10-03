SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) A Springfield car dealership is making strides in the fight against breast cancer.

S&K Buick GMC announced they will partner with American Cancer Society to fund the future of breast cancer research and programs.

For every car they sell in October, S&K will donate $100 to American Cancer Society: MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer of Central Illinois.

The car dealership’s general manager Jim Kroll said he is proud to join the movement in the fight against breast cancer. He encourages everyone to participate in the MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday at Southwind Park in Springfield.

The event will further efforts already made by the American Cancer Society.

More information on the event can be found here.