SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield will start its next branch collection period this week.

This is the second branch collection period of the city’s program, which provides four curbside collections per year. Each household in the city will receive one pickup in May, with each quadrant of the city having it’s own collection date. Branches must be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. on an assigned collection date to be picked up.

Starting the May collection period on May 2 is the northwest quadrant. This is the area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road and west of Walnut Street/J. David Jones Parkway.

The southwest quadrant – located south of South Grand and Old Jacksonville and west of Walnut – will have its collection date on May 9.

The southeast quadrant will have its collection date on May 16. This includes houses south of South Grand and east of Walnut and around Lake Springfield.

Wrapping up the May collection period on May 23 is the northeast quadrant, which is the area north of South Grand and east of Walnut/J. David Jones.

Branch piles cannot be larger than three feet in height, four feet in depth and 10 feet in length. The piles cannot include firewood, precut logs or branches trimmed by a commercial contractor. Any piles that exceed those limits or include forbidden materials will not be accepted. Branches also cannot be obstructing the street or sidewalk or be on center boulevards.

The city is reminding people that this collection program is different from its yard waste collection program, which is a bi-weekly year-round program. Small branches can be broken up and included with yard waste.

Branches can also be dropped off with proof of residency (like a CWLP bill) at Evans Recycling, located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway, between 7 a.m. and 5 pm. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.