SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Springfield have been sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing a bank in 2021.

Federal officials said 44-year-old Heather Horrighs and 52-year-old Theodis Parnell were both convicted for their roles in stealing money from Alliance Community Bank on Sept. 13, 2021. Evidence presented in court showed that Parnell acted as the getaway driver while Horrighs went into the bank, carrying a box.

Horrighs claimed the box contained a bomb and demanded money from the employees. Two tellers handed over just under $13,000 in cash and Horrighs left the bank with Parnell.

The duo was arrested and charged a month later. Horrighs pleaded guilty one year ago and on Wednesday, she was sentenced to 54 months, or 4.5 years, in prison. Parnell had already been sentenced to 51 months for his role.

Under federal law, the duo faced up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Springfield Field Office, with assistance from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.