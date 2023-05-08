CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that an eastbound lane of a portion of Springfield Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

The closure, located just east of Country Fair Drive, is for storm sewer repairs. City officials said that travel through the work zone will be merged into a single eastbound lane during the closure.

The city said the closure may cause minor traffic delays. They encourage drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Officials thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

The road is scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12, weather permitting.