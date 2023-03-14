CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a westbound lane of Springfield Avenue will be closed to traffic for one day beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure, between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, is for tree removal at the 400 block of E. Springfield Avenue. The city said traffic control will route westbound traffic through a center lane during the closure.

Officials advise everyone to pay close attention to traffic control and use alternate routes to avoid lane closure. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the closure.

The lane is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday at 5 p.m.