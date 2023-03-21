Update at 1:40 p.m.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said the man, who is 39 years old, exited his car at 1:11 p.m. without force. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation.

Criminal charges are pending.

Original article

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Springfield are currently in a standoff with a man who they said exhibited signs of harming himself Tuesday morning.

The standoff is happening on Ogden Road, a dead-end street located off Cockrell Lane. Deputies from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Springfield and Riverton Police Departments are among those on the scene negotiating with the man, who is inside a car.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said his office was requested by Riverton Police at 8:46 a.m. to assist at an address in nearby Spaulding. The call was in regard to a distraught man who was eventually determined to be no longer at the address.

As a result of the man’s unknown location, Riverton Schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Deputies eventually located the man and his car in western Springfield and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The man refused to stop and deputies observed from a distance as he drove onto Ogden and stopped. The man is the only occupant in the vehicle.

This is a developing situation.