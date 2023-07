MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after a man from the Springfield area was killed in a car crash on Tuesday.

Officials said the crash happened in Morgan County on Old Illinois Route 36 at Wabash Avenue. The preliminary investigation indicated that Joseph H. Britz Jr., 59 of New Berlin, was driving eastbound on Route 36 when his SUV left the roadway for unknown reasons at 9:30 p.m.

Police said no further information is available.