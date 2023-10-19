SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield has officially announced their trick-or-treating hours for this year’s Halloween festivities.

Trick-or-treating will take place from 4:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 31. Homes that wish to hand out candy should turn on their porch lights during these hours. Homes without illuminated porch lights should not be visited.

The city has shared some safety tips to ensure a risk-free Halloween:

Always look both ways before crossing a street, an intersection, or driveway.

Walk on well-lit sidewalks.

Reflective clothing or costumes are strongly recommended, as they help make trick-or-treaters more visible at nighttime.

Candy should be thoroughly checked before allowing children to consume.

Parents and guardians are reminded to accompany young children at all times while trick-or-treating.