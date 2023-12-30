SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s Office of Public Works has announced Yard Waste Program dates for 2024.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, weeds, plant trimmings, small twigs and branches. They should be put in paper yard waste/leaf bags or hard, rigid plastic containers, clearly marked as “Yard Waste” or “YW,” and placed curbside. There will be no alley pick-up.

Springfield residents are reminded that all pick-ups start on Mondays. The City recommends putting yard waste out on Sunday evenings if 6 a.m. Monday is too early for residents. Republic Services has worked with City officials to divide the community into two pickup zones: North and South.

The North Zone will consist of areas north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road. This includes homes west of Veterans Parkway and North of Iles Avenue.

The South Zone will include areas south of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including properties around the lake.

Crews will work from west to east in each zone, alternating zones every other week for yard waste collection. Those in the western portions will get yard waste picked up earlier in the week, while those in the eastern parts of their zone will get yard waste picked up later in the week.

The following map and schedule was provided by Springfield officials:

Containers cannot be more than 30 gallons or more than 50 pounds. Yard waste must be free of food, rocks, dirt, large branches, flower pots or trays, animal droppings, street waste and other contaminations. If such contaminants are found, the yard waste will not be accepted.

City officials remind residents outside the City of Springfield corporate limits that they must still have yard waste stickers for pick-up.

If you live inside the limits and your yard waste was not picked up, or if you have questions regarding the pickup schedule, email SpringfieldYW@republicservices.com. All other questions may be directed to Public Works by calling 217-789-2255 or emailing public.works@springfield.il.us.