CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Springfield and Danville police departments are hiring police officers.

“If you are up to the challenge and want to make a difference, you may have a future as a Danville Police Officer,” Danville Chief of Police Christopher Yates said.

The Danville Police Department is recruiting immediately upon completion of all testing and background checks. Candidates can schedule a test on the National Testing Network’s website.

There is a hiring video where anyone interested can learn about the department. Yates said the team is looking for good people who wish to improve the community life.

The Springfield Police Department set the application deadline for July 24. Candidates will apply through the City of Springfield’s website.

There are information sessions at the Springfield Police Academy on June 30 at 5 p.m. and NAACP on July 9 at 10 a.m. Candidates will learn about the application process and meet current police officers.