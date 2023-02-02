SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Later this year, American Airlines is changing what flights will stop at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed they are ending their services with the Springfield airport from Dallas-Fort Worth and replacing it with two flights a day to O’Hare Airport in Chicago “as a part of the continuous evaluation of our network.”

American Airlines said the Chicago flights will kick off June 1st and will start contacting customers with the change who are impacted.