Springer Drive to become one-way

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Come Monday, pavement reconstruction work will make Springer Drive in Champaign a one-way street.

That temporary street will last until around October 9, city officials said in a news release. The work will result in some area driveways being closed; officials said they would provide notice to those affected “at least” 48 hours in advance.

Traffic will be one way from Mattis Avenue to Country Fair Drive. The work is weather-dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather, city officials said.