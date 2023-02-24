CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced its 2023 Spring Yard Waste Collection dates.

The collection, which is available to all residential properties within the city limits, is divided into two zones: an Orange Zone and a Blue Zone. They will each have one collection in April and one collection in May.

The city said to ensure pickup, all residences in the Orange Zone should put materials out by 6 a.m. on April 10, and May 8. Similarly, all residences in the Blue Zone should put materials out by 6 a.m. on April 17, and May 15. Crews will begin picking up materials on Monday of the scheduled week and work through the zone on consecutive days until all materials are collected.

If materials have not been collected by the Friday after your scheduled collection, the city said to contact the Champaign Public Works Department at 217-403-4700 to report it.

The city shared some collection reminders. These include:

Materials must be in 30-gallon paper yard waste bags, no plastic bags or containers.

Bags should be placed within 10 feet of the curbside and five feet away from obstacles like

mailboxes, trees, telephone poles, and fire hydrants.

Only bags containing leaves, grass clippings, and plant materials will be collected. Bags with

any other materials, such as rocks, glass, potted plants, mulch, or pet waste will not be

collected.

Twigs and branches may be bundled with non-metallic twine or placed in paper yard waste bags.

Branches cannot be larger than 2 inches in diameter and 3½ feet long. Bundles cannot

be larger than 18 inches in diameter.

More information about the program or how to locate your zone can be found on the City of Champaign’s website.