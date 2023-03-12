CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The 2023 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open on April 1 at 58 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state, including 20 locations in Central Illinois.

These locations include:

Siloam Springs State Park Lake , Clayton

, Clayton Gridley Lake , Virginia

, Virginia Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Chandlerville

Chandlerville Kaufman Lake , Champaign

, Champaign Lake of the Woods , Mahomet

, Mahomet Manners Park , Taylorville

, Taylorville Casey Park Pond , Casey

, Casey Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond , Charleston

, Charleston Weldon Springs State Park , Clinton

, Clinton Horton Lake , Nauvoo

, Nauvoo Sportsman’s Club Pond , Decatur

, Decatur Miller Park Lake , Bloomington

, Bloomington Morgan Lake at Nichols Park , Jacksonville

, Jacksonville Wyman Lake , Sullivan

, Sullivan King Park Pond , Pittsfield

, Pittsfield Illinois Department of Transportation Lake , Springfield

, Springfield Southwind Park , Springfield

, Springfield Washington Park Pond , Springfield

, Springfield Forest Park Lagoon , Shelbyville

, Shelbyville Clear Lake, Oakwood

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an early opportunity will be open on March 18 at selected trout sites for the spring catch-and-release fishing season. Trout may not be kept during the catch-and-release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning April 1.

For the 2023 spring trout season, IDNR said trout may not be taken from any of the stocked sites from March 13 until the season opens April 1 at 5 a.m. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

Officials said all anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before April 1, must have a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are Illinois residents on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily harvest limit for each angler is five trout.

IDNR stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. They said an additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout fishing season, which begins in October.

Illinois 2023 fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps are available now at IDNR license and permit locations, including bait shops, sporting goods stores, and other retail outlets.

IDNR said anglers should contact individual sites about all site regulations that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are also reminded to check their favorite sites’ opening times before the opening date.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program receives funding support from those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps.

More information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities can be found here.